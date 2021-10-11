Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,825 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $82,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

