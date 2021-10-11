Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 120,262 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.49 and a one year high of $91.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

