Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $45,346,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 264,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.26 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

