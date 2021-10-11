Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,029,000 after purchasing an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,062,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,994,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 192,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 63,704 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $92.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.25. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $95.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

