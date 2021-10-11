Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 23,110 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 400,662 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 347,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

