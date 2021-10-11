Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 35,909 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,909 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.22 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03.

