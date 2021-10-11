Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,429 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $404.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.39 and its 200-day moving average is $384.44. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

