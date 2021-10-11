Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRCT. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

Shares of PRCT opened at $40.00 on Monday. Procept BioRobotics has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $44.19.

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.