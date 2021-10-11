PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

PRG traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in PROG by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

