Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $20.23 million and $285,264.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00100754 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021562 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003599 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,780,563,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,577,472,849 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars.

