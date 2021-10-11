Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Decreased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,858 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

NYSE PLD opened at $128.53 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

