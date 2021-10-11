Propy Hits 1-Day Volume of $647,491.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Propy has a market cap of $67.01 million and approximately $647,491.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00201969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00094954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About Propy

PRO is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

