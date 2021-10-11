ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $376.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 280,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $12,464,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

