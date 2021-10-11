Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,279 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,986. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24.

