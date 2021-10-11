Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,550 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $2,131,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.99. 815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,674. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.57. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $131.62 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

