Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.4% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.07. 7,472,666 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

