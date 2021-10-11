Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for 2.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.30% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,584 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter.

ITM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,268. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

