Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.6% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after acquiring an additional 257,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after acquiring an additional 230,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.78. 4,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,607. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.81 and a one year high of $110.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

