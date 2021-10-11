Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $56.83. 198,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $768.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

