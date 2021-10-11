Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,594,186 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,594,186 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.5% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.76. 667,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,208,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

