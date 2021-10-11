Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,582 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.88. 39,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $200.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.