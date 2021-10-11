Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,035 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

SKYY stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,928. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $113.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

