ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,499 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $410.59 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

