ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 11,151 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 310.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Carrier Global by 143.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,361,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,155 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $51.50 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

