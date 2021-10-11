ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,038 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $114.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.91. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

