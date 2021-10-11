ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,173 shares of company stock worth $30,195,756 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT opened at $130.34 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average is $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.