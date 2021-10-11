ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $410.15 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.70 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.26 and its 200-day moving average is $467.10.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.