ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 118.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $236.00 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

