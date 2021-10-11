ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.45 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.77 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

