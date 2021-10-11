ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $116.43 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

