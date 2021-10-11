ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $61.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,380. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.