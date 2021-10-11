ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after buying an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $475.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

