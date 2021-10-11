ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,820 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,260,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,303 shares of company stock worth $45,380,815. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of NTLA opened at $120.71 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

