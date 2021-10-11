ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,375 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after buying an additional 172,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

FTNT opened at $307.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

