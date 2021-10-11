ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD opened at $253.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.27 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,410 shares of company stock valued at $15,011,383. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

