ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Holdings Lessened by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,116 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,640 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 416,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,613,750. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $152.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

