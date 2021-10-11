ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336,970 shares during the quarter. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises about 1.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.93% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 2,145,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 128,153 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 424,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 86,465 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,478,000.

Shares of VIXY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.84. 258,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $90.96.

