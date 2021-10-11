ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

