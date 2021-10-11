Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $18.19 on Monday, reaching $36.43. 454,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,644. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after buying an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

