Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $18.24

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.24, but opened at $19.93. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 377,444 shares changing hands.

PTGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

