Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.15.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

PRU stock opened at $109.72 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $110.12. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after acquiring an additional 196,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after purchasing an additional 371,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

