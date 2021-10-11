PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of PTC worth $35,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PTC by 34.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $220,629,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC opened at $120.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.41.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.