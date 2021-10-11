PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.33. 3,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

