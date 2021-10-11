Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 72,901 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,901 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

