Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 18,760 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS opened at $128.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.