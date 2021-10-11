Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,740 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Allegiant Travel worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGT opened at $192.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $118.58 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.