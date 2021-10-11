Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $150.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

