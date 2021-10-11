Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $422,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,779,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $236.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.30 and a 12-month high of $246.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

