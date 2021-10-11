Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,160 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of SM Energy worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of SM stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

