Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

